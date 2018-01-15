Altitude Strikes German Deal for Berlin-Bound ‘Black 47’

Ascot Elite has picked up Irish period drama “Black 47” in German-speaking markets ahead of its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. The Hugo Weaving (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Jim Broadbent (“Iris”) picture was announced Monday as part of the Berlinale’s official selection.

Altitude is handling international sales and will have “Black 47” at the European Film Market in Berlin, while CAA represents the film for North America.

Weaving and Broadbent are joined in the picture by James Frecheville (“Animal Kingdom”), Stephen Rea (“The Honourable Woman”), Freddie Fox (“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”), and Barry Keoghan (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”). Irish actor Moe Dunford (“Patrick’s Day”) and Sarah Greene (“The Guard”) also appear.

Set in 1847 during Ireland’s devastating potato famine, it follows an Irish soldier (Frecheville) who has been fighting for the British and abandons his post to return to his native land. Finding his family starving and brutalized, he sets out for vengeance, while the British send an old comrade (Weaving) to stop him.

Lance Daly (“Kisses”) directs the movie from a screenplay he penned alongside P.J. Dillon, a director of photography on “Game of Thrones,” and Pierce Ryan (“Standby”) and Eugene O’Brien (“Red Rock”).

Producers include Macdara Kelleher, whose credits include George R.R. Martin’s upcoming series “Nightflyers.” He said: “It’s an honor to be premiering ‘Black 47’ at one of the world’s most prestigious festivals, alongside truly great filmmakers. There’s a strong history of major Irish films launching in Berlin, and we can’t wait for the world to see this epic Irish famine story.”

“Black 47” is financed by Primeridian Entertainment, the Irish Film Board, the Luxembourg Film Fund, Wildcard Distribution, BAI, TV3, Eurimages, Umedia, Samsa Films and Fastnet Films.