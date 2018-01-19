Nicolás López Gains Traction at Mexico’s Box Office with First ‘No Filter’ Remake ‘A Woman Without Filter’

Chilean director Nicolás López has found something of a golden goose at the Mexican box office. In 2017, his “Do it Like an Hombre,” pulled in nearly $11 million. Now in its first week, “A Woman Without Filter,” the Mexican remake of his 2016 Chilean hit original “No Filter” has sold 1.12 million admissions raking in more than $2.5 million, López confirmed.

It took Mexico’s favorite son Guillermo del Toro and his just-released “The Shape of Water,” to keep “A Woman Without Filter” from the number one spot.

López’s current run of form doesn’t look to be abating anytime soon either, as just last week it was announced that a Mexican remake of his current Chilean box office topper “I’m Not Crazy” is forthcoming from top Mexican production-distribution house Corazón Films. The original is presently dominating the Chilean box office, with its 379,000 admissions sold ranking ninth in the country’s history.

While Mexico is the first country to get a remake of “No Filter,” additional versions are set to be released in Spain, with Santiago Segura’s “Sin Rodeos” set to hit Iberian theaters on March 2, and in Argentina, where “Reloca,” featuring Natalia Oreiro, is currently in production.

“A Woman Without Filter” was filmed in Mexico, with López executive producing alongside his longtime production partner Miguel Asensio Llamas. Post-production was handled at López’s Santiago de Chile-based Sobras Intl. Pics.

López and his team also handled marketing for the Mexican version, and deserve much of the credit for the film’s commercial success. Eschewing traditional marketing techniques, and mimicking the work they did in Chile, the filmmaker used social media as the key tool in promotion. For the “No Filter” films, López also created National No Filter Day, where fans could say whatever they wanted to one another using the made-up holiday as a pretext for their lack of discretion.

In conversation with Variety, López emphasized the importance of maintaining a hands-on approach with remakes, while encouraging input from the local filmmakers adapting the material. He used the Spanish remake as an example saying: “I’m an executive producer along with Miguel Asensio Llamas, and they respected the script. But of course, Santiago Segura added a lot of new jokes that are amazing. I’m a huge fan of Santiago and for me it’s a dream come true to have somebody like him adapting my material. I grew up watching his movies as an actor and director.”

When asked why his films are able to appeal to audiences across Ibero-America, Lopez gave a simple yet poignant answer: “Two words: Women and Comedy. Nobody is making smart movies for women, that aren’t romantic comedies.”

He also credited the emotional intelligence of his films and their audiences, “(They are) movies that can make you laugh, but also cry. They turn going to the movies into a cathartic experience. Women go in groups with their friends, daughters, mothers… it’s been crazy to see the same phenomenon happening in Chile and Mexico, at the same time, with two different movies.”