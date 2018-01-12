WanderLuxxe’s Apex Social Club at Sundance Sets Events With Common, Armie Hammer

By

Kirsten's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Wanderluxxe/Michael Bezjian

Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate.

Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this year with Apex Social Club at the Wanderluxxe House, a five-day event series Jan. 19-Jan. 23.

Presented by Variety, the WanderLuxxe House will host parties for a number of films, including “Sorry to Bother You,” starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer and Omari Hardwick; and “Mandy,” featuring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Elijah Wood. The event series will also feature a night of private performances by Common and surprise special guests. 

Women In Film and Rising Star panels, including speakers like Tonya Lee and Stephanie Allain, will take place at Wanderluxxe House as well. Women In Film will be on Jan. 20, followed by the Rising Star panel on Jan. 23.

Other events include a daily happy hour curated by Casamigos Tequila and featuring Peet’s Coffee beverages and performances by DJs Masi as part of the Sundance nightlife. New this year will also be morning fitness classes led by SoulCycle trainer Trammel Logan.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28.

More Film

  • Steven Seagal sexual assault

    LAPD Investigating Steven Seagal for Alleged 2005 Sexual Assault

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • Carice van Houten67th Annual Primetime Emmy

    'Game of Thrones' Actress Carice Van Houten to Star in 'The Glass Room' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    'Jumanji' Ruling MLK Weekend Box Office Over 'The Post,' 'Paddington 2,' 'Proud Mary'

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • WanderLuxxe to Expand at 2018 Sundance

    WanderLuxxe's Apex Social Club at Sundance Sets Events With Common, Armie Hammer

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • Vicky Krieps

    Vicky Krieps on 'Phantom Thread,' Her Future, Her Influences, and #MeToo

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • 'Shazam!' Gets Release Date for 2019

    DC's 'Shazam!' Gets 2019 Release Date

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin

    Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie

    Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate. Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad