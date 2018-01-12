WanderLuxxe’s Apex Social Club at Sundance Sets Events With Common, Armie Hammer

Festival travel service WanderLuxxe is returning to the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and with its newly expanded platform, will host premiere parties, panels and musical performances at a private Deer Valley estate.

Created by film and entertainment industry event producers Marti Hines and Lola Wood, WanderLuxxe launched at last year’s Sundance festival, and returns this year with Apex Social Club at the Wanderluxxe House, a five-day event series Jan. 19-Jan. 23.

Presented by Variety, the WanderLuxxe House will host parties for a number of films, including “Sorry to Bother You,” starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer and Omari Hardwick; and “Mandy,” featuring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough and Elijah Wood. The event series will also feature a night of private performances by Common and surprise special guests.

Women In Film and Rising Star panels, including speakers like Tonya Lee and Stephanie Allain, will take place at Wanderluxxe House as well. Women In Film will be on Jan. 20, followed by the Rising Star panel on Jan. 23.

Other events include a daily happy hour curated by Casamigos Tequila and featuring Peet’s Coffee beverages and performances by DJs Masi as part of the Sundance nightlife. New this year will also be morning fitness classes led by SoulCycle trainer Trammel Logan.

The Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 18-28.