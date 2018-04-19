Venice Film Festival to Honor David Cronenberg With Lifetime Achievement Prize

David Cronenberg10th Beaune International Thriller Film Festival, France - 06 Apr 2018
CREDIT: BONY/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

David Cronenberg will be honored by the Venice Film Festival with its Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

The Canadian horror auteur known for a wide range of edgy films such as “Videodrome,” “Dead Ringers,”A History of Violence,” “Cosmopolis,” and “Maps to the Stars,” was last on the Lido in 2011 with psychological thriller “A Dangerous Mind.”

In a statement Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera praised Cronenberg for managing to venture beyond the constraints of the horror genre from the start of his career and having “shown that he wants to take his audiences well beyond the cinema of exploitation.”

The upcoming 75th edition of the Venice fest will run August 29-September 8.

More to follow

 

