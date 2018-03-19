‘Schindler’s List,’ ‘Scarface’ to Screen at Tribeca Film Festival

The 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival will celebrate the anniversaries of “Schindler’s List” and “Scarface” with retrospective screenings as well as Tribeca Talks discussions featuring big names from the movies.

The screening of Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List,” honoring the title’s 25th anniversary, will include a conversation with stars Liam Neeson, Sir Ben Kingsley, Embeth Davidtz, and more. Brian De Palma’s “Scarface,” meanwhile, will be celebrating its 35th anniversary at the festival with a screening and a discussion with De Palma and leads Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Also lined up for a retrospective event is “In the Soup,” the 25-year-old indie directed by Alexandre Rockwell and starring Steve Buscemi. Tribeca will present the world premiere of the 4K restoration of the indie drama, followed by a panel with Rockwell, Buscemi, and co-stars Sam Rockwell and Jennifer Beals.

In addition, Tribeca has also announced the lineup of filmmakers, entertainers, artists, and icons set to participate in Tribeca Talks: Directors Series, Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, and Tribeca Talks: The Journey, among other programs.

The Tribeca Talks: Directors Series will include “The Descendants” director-writer Alexander Payne; “Tully” writer, director, and producer Jason Reitman; and “Something’s Gotta Give” director and writer Nancy Meyers. The event will also include the New York premiere of “Tully.”

Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, and more will participate in the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers program, while Tribeca Talks: The Journey will focus on Sarah Jessica Parker’s career across multiple platforms including film, Broadway, television, literature, and fashion.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival will run April 18-29. Tickets for the event go on sale March 20.