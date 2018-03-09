TLA Releasing Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Grimsey’ (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based TLA Releasing has taken all U.S. rights to Richard García and Raúl Portero’s “Grimsey,” a queer love story drama sold by Italy’s The Open Reel. “Grimsey” will play at Mexico’s Guadalajara International Film Festival, which kicked off March 9, in a Special Screening session.

“Grimsey” is produced by Los Angeles’ LA Panda, Barcelona’s Doce Entertainment and Madrid’s Pony Films. David Matamoros and Ángeles Hernández at Zentropa Spain act as co-producers. One of most proactive and chameleonic producers in Catalonia, Matamoros is serving on the jury of Guadalajara’s Maguey Award.

The feature follows Bruno as he searches for a former love. A local tour guide in Reykjavik, Arnau, join Bruno’s grieving search, which is set in the gorgeously austere Icelandic landscape, embodying the end of the relationship.

“We fell in love with this romantic story, made of by a search for a beloved, which also becomes the main protagonist’s inner exploration,” Cosimo Santoro, The Open Reel CEO told Variety.

“Grimsey” marks the feature debut of both directors, its actors and writers. García’s short “Taboulé” was selected by MoMA and the Film Society Lincoln Center for the New Directors/New Films Festival.

“There is a wide range of indies movies exploring the breadth of queer stories with ever-expanding joy and nuance. And they are finding their audiences,” Matamoros added, saying that 2017 was “an extraordinary year for LGTBQ cinema and we are proud of having our little film in there.”

“‘Grimsey’s’ power lies in bucking some LGBT stereoptypes by telling a universal story without seeking the normalization of his characters,” lA Panda’s Pau Brunet added.

Also starring Nacho San José, David Krohnert and Fanny Gautier, “Grimsey” world-premiered at India’s Pune International Film Festival.