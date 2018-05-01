Tim Blake Nelson, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall Join ‘The Torture Report’

Tim Blake Nelson, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Ben McKenzie, and Matthew Rhys have joined the independent CIA drama “The Torture Report.”

Previously announced cast include Annette Bening, Adam Driver, and Jon Hamm. IMR International is launching foreign sales at the Cannes Film Festival. Production began last week in New York.

Scott Z. Burns is directing from his own script. Vice Studios is producing and financing for the project, which centers on the CIA’s extreme interrogation program on detainees following the 9/11 attacks.

Along with Burns, producers are Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti, Jennifer Fox, Michael Sugar, Steven Soderbergh, and Kerry Orent. UTA is repping North American rights to the film.

Burns has written screenplays for “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Informant!,” “Contagion,” and “Side Effects.” He was a producer on “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2006.

Nelson’s credits include “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Lincoln,” and “Fantastic Four.” Levine currently stars in TNT’s “The Alienist.” Hall is best known for the series “Six Feet Under” and “Dexter.” McKenzie currently stars in Fox’s “Gotham.” Rhys stars in FX’s “The Americans,” which is in its sixth and final season.

