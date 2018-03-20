You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Science Fair,’ ‘Nona’ Among Sun Valley Film Festival Winners

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster.

The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass. The One in a Million awards, which is awarded to films that cost less than $1 million, went to Michael Polish’s “Nona” for narrative film and Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap” for documentary.

The festival was held March 14-20 in the Idaho mountain resort, and presented honors to Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, Jay Duplass and Lynn Shelton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Gregg Renfrew and Beautycounter.

Award winners: 

Audience Award 

WINNER: Science Fair, directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster

Producer’s Vision Award

WINNER: Outside In, produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass; directed by Lynn Shelton

One in a Million Awards 

NARRATIVE WINNER: Nona, directed by Michael Polish, produced by Kate Bosworth

DOCUMENTARY WINNER: Minding the Gap, directed by Bing Liu

The Shorty Award – The best short film across all categories.

WINNER: Uzma the Greatest, directed by Christopher Hawthorne

Gem State Award 

WINNER: Haymaker, directed by Robert Moncrief

SVFF Film & Screenwriting Competition Winners

Nat Geo WILD TO INSPIRE 

WINNER: The Embodiment of Hope, directed by Marvi Lacar and Benjamin Lowy

High Scribe 

WINNER: Dark Horizons, by Carlo and Erin Carere

1 Potato Winner

WINNER: The Hole Truth, directed by Irish Johnston

The Film Lab 

WINNER: A Name Without a Place, written and directed by Kenny Riches

Future Filmmaker Forum 

WINNER: Aftershock, directed by Ryan Beard

SVFF Special Awards

 

 

 

More Film

  • 'The Science Fair,' 'Nona' Among Sun

    'The Science Fair,' 'Nona' Among Sun Valley Film Festival Winners

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • The Dawn Wall

    SXSW Film Review: 'The Dawn Wall'

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • Sicario 2: Soldado

    There Are No Rules in 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' Trailer

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • 6-Balloons-Review

    SXSW Film Review: '6 Balloons'

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • Topher Grace the Impossible

    Film News Roundup: Topher Grace Joins Faith-Based Movie 'The Impossible'

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor Tributes Planned at

    Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor Tributes Set at N.Y. Indian Fest

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

  • Linmon Unveils 'Novoland' Live-Action Adaptation

    FilMart: Linmon Unveils 'Novoland' Live-Action Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster. The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad