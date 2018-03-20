‘The Science Fair,’ ‘Nona’ Among Sun Valley Film Festival Winners

The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster.
The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass. The One in a Million awards, which is awarded to films that cost less than $1 million, went to Michael Polish’s “Nona” for narrative film and Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap” for documentary.
The festival was held March 14-20 in the Idaho mountain resort, and presented honors to Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, Jay Duplass and Lynn Shelton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Gregg Renfrew and Beautycounter.
Award winners:
Audience Award
WINNER: Science Fair, directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster
Producer’s Vision Award
WINNER: Outside In, produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass; directed by Lynn Shelton
One in a Million Awards
NARRATIVE WINNER: Nona, directed by Michael Polish, produced by Kate Bosworth
DOCUMENTARY WINNER: Minding the Gap, directed by Bing Liu
The Shorty Award – The best short film across all categories.
WINNER: Uzma the Greatest, directed by Christopher Hawthorne
Gem State Award
WINNER: Haymaker, directed by Robert Moncrief
SVFF Film & Screenwriting Competition Winners
Nat Geo WILD TO INSPIRE
WINNER: The Embodiment of Hope, directed by Marvi Lacar and Benjamin Lowy
High Scribe
WINNER: Dark Horizons, by Carlo and Erin Carere
1 Potato Winner
WINNER: The Hole Truth, directed by Irish Johnston
The Film Lab
WINNER: A Name Without a Place, written and directed by Kenny Riches
Future Filmmaker Forum
WINNER: Aftershock, directed by Ryan Beard
SVFF Special Awards