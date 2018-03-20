‘The Science Fair,’ ‘Nona’ Among Sun Valley Film Festival Winners

The seventh annual Sun Valley Film Festival has announced its 2018 prizes, with the Audience Award going to documentary “Science Fair,” directed by Christina Costantini and Darren Foster.

The Producer’s Vision Award went to “Outside In,” directed by Lynn Shelton; produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; and executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass. The One in a Million awards, which is awarded to films that cost less than $1 million, went to Michael Polish’s “Nona” for narrative film and Bing Liu’s “Minding the Gap” for documentary.

The festival was held March 14-20 in the Idaho mountain resort, and presented honors to Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, Jay Duplass and Lynn Shelton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Gregg Renfrew and Beautycounter.

Award winners:

Audience Award

WINNER: Science Fair, directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster

Producer’s Vision Award

WINNER: Outside In, produced by Mel Eslyn and Lacey Leavitt; executive produced by Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass; directed by Lynn Shelton

One in a Million Awards

NARRATIVE WINNER: Nona, directed by Michael Polish, produced by Kate Bosworth

DOCUMENTARY WINNER: Minding the Gap, directed by Bing Liu

The Shorty Award – The best short film across all categories.

WINNER: Uzma the Greatest, directed by Christopher Hawthorne

Gem State Award

WINNER: Haymaker, directed by Robert Moncrief

SVFF Film & Screenwriting Competition Winners

Nat Geo WILD TO INSPIRE

WINNER: The Embodiment of Hope, directed by Marvi Lacar and Benjamin Lowy

High Scribe

WINNER: Dark Horizons, by Carlo and Erin Carere

1 Potato Winner

WINNER: The Hole Truth, directed by Irish Johnston

The Film Lab

WINNER: A Name Without a Place, written and directed by Kenny Riches

Future Filmmaker Forum

WINNER: Aftershock, directed by Ryan Beard

SVFF Special Awards