You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Doors’ John Densmore to Join the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
This photo shows fFormer Doors drummer John Densmore in New York. The 68-year drummer is no stranger to chronicling his former band. He wrote The New York Times best-seller, "Riders on the Storm" in 1991. He keeps the spirit of Jim Morrison alive in his latest book, "The Doors Unhinged: Jim Morrison's Legacy Goes on TrialMusic-Q&A-John Densmore, New York, USA
CREDIT: John Carucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.”

The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore in a talk about the filming of the documentary and the history of the rock band.

Since the group disbanded in 1973, Densmore has won a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. He wrote “Riders on the Storm: My Life With Jim Morrison and The Doors,” which became a New York Times bestseller, about his life and relationships with the band.

The list of previously announced attendees at the festival includes Danny DeVito, Sublime, Wyclef Jean, Gov’t Mule and Michael Franti. Additionally, Franti’s documentary “Stay Human” and the Amir Bar-Lev film “Long Strange Trip” will be shown with panel discussions.

The APMFF raises funds to support music programs for underserved children, providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities.

The panel begins at 12:45 p.m. at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, N.J. Tickets are available now.

More Music

  • This photo shows fFormer Doors drummer

    The Doors’ John Densmore to Join the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

  • Phoenix_Horizontal

    Hulu Releases VR Music Doc About Phoenix (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

  • Icon, Logo, Spotify, Music Streaming Service,

    Eight Takeaways From Spotify's Public Offering Filing

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

  • Hulu - MSG Theater

    Hulu Buys Madison Square Garden Theater Naming Rights

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

  • Chris StapletonUniversal Music Group: Lucian Grainge's

    Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

  • Tony Cavalero arrives at night two

    Tony Cavalero to Star as Ozzy Osbourne in Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

    The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.” The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad