The Doors’ John Densmore to Join the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival

The Doors drummer John Densmore will participate in a panel discussion at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28, following the world premiere of “Break on Thru: A Celebration of Ray Manzarek and the Doors.”

The film’s director Justin Kreutzmann, the Doors manager Jeff Jampol and other special guests will join Densmore in a talk about the filming of the documentary and the history of the rock band.

Since the group disbanded in 1973, Densmore has won a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993. He wrote “Riders on the Storm: My Life With Jim Morrison and The Doors,” which became a New York Times bestseller, about his life and relationships with the band.

The list of previously announced attendees at the festival includes Danny DeVito, Sublime, Wyclef Jean, Gov’t Mule and Michael Franti. Additionally, Franti’s documentary “Stay Human” and the Amir Bar-Lev film “Long Strange Trip” will be shown with panel discussions.

The APMFF raises funds to support music programs for underserved children, providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities.

The panel begins at 12:45 p.m. at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, N.J. Tickets are available now.