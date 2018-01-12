Sundance: Great Point Media Launching U.S. Theatrical Distribution Arm

In a pre-Sundance Film Festival move, UK-based media fund manager Great Point Media is launching a US theatrical distribution arm with plans to release eight to 12 titles per year.

The company unveiled the plans Friday, saying that it has already assembled a full slate for 2018, with $10 million in P&A committed to date. The first release will come in March with “Submission,” writer-director Richard Levine’s adaptation of Francine Prose’s novel “Blue Angel,” starring Stanley Tucci and Kyra Sedgwick. It will open in New York on March 2 and will expand to multiple major markets on March 9.

Great Point Media’s distribution slate includes: Judy Greer’s directorial debut, “A Happening of Monumental Proportions,” starring Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, and Common; “Measure of a Man,” a coming-of-age story directed by Jim Loach and starring Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland, Luke Wilson, and Judy Greer; and Andrew Dosunmu’s drama “Where Is Kyra?” starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kiefer Sutherland.

“At a time of great change in the market, we’re proud to be giving filmgoers the chance to experience exceptional independent films in some of the best theatres around the U.S.,” GPM co-founder Robert Halmi said.

Great Point Media has partnered with distribution veterans Mark Urman, Jeff Lipsky, and Michael Silberman, and GPM commercial manager Matt Stevens overseeing the releases from the company’s London office.

Founded in 2013 by Reeve and Halmi, Great Point Media is also planning to have a team at the Sundance Film Festival to scout projects for 2019. It’s backed Sally Potter’s “The Party,” “Lady Macbeth,” and “Christine.”

Great Point Media’s international sales arm at the Berlin film Festival next month will represent the Zellner Bros’ Sundance title “Damsel,” starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska; Frank Coraci’s Steve Coogan vehicle “Hot Air; and Bill Oliver’s “Jonathan,” starring Ansel Elgort and Suki Waterhouse.