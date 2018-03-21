‘Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb’ Set to Open Nashville Film Festival

The documentary “Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb” has been selected as the opening night film of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10.

The date has also been proclaimed “Steven Tyler Day” by Nasvhille Mayor David Briley. In addition, Tyler will perform with Nashville-based The Loving Mary Band at The Woods at Fontanel on May 12.

“Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor,” said Tyler. “I’m also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected ‘Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb’ to kick off opening night of this year’s event with our world premiere.”

Ted Crockett, CEO of the Nashville Film Festival added, “It is an honor to have music icon Steven Tyler kick off an exciting 10 days of film premieres, VIP events and industry panels at the 49th annual Nashville Film Festival and indicative of the quality of talent participating in this year’s festival.”

Tyler is best known as the vocalist and pianist of the hard rock band Aerosmith. He formed the group in 1970 with guitarist Joe Perry, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer, and guitarist Ray Tabano. Tyler released his solo country rock album “We’re All Somebody from Somewhere” in 2016 and supported the album with the “Out on a Limb” Tour.

Related 2017 Nashville Film Festival: Complete Winners List Nashville Film Festival Broadens Its Scope

The documentary shows Tyler embracing the challenges of shifting gears, both as a solo performer and in a new genre of music and explores the passion, drive and search for creative fulfillment that keeps artists pushing boundaries throughout their careers. Casey Tebo directed the documentary and also served as producer alongside Tyler, Rebecca Warfield, and Todd Thompson of Vermillion Entertainment, a Cross Creek Media company.

Momentum Pictures will release the film on VOD and digital HD on May 15.

“Premiering ‘Steven Tyler: Out on a Limb’ at the Nashville Film Festival couldn’t be any more perfect for us,” said Tebo. “Nashville is like a second home to me and it welcomes everyone with open arms.”