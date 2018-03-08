Sridevi Tribute Planned at Indian Film Festival L.A.

The 2018 edition of the Indian Film Festival Los Angeles will include a tribute to the late Indian actress Sridevi when it unspools April 11-15 at Regal L.A. Live theaters downtown. Sridevi’s 1989 blockbuster “Chandni” will screen courtesy of Yash Raj Films.

The festival will open with Manoj Bajpayee starrer “In the Shadows” and close with festival fave “The Rockers” from Rima Das. Along with Bajpayee, “Shadows'” L.A.- based director Dipesh Jain will attend the opening night festivities. It is Jain’s feature film debut. “Rockers” bowed at the Toronto fest last fall.

The festival slate, which comprises films in 12 languages, includes four world premieres and three North American premieres. Among the rookie and sophomore directors are 11 female filmmakers.

Naseeruddin Shah and Tisca Chopra star in “The Hungry,” an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Titus Andronicas”; “The Ashram,” is directed by Ben Rakhi and toplines Melissa Leo, Kal Penn and Sam Keeley; Devashish Makhija helms revenge tale “Ajji”; “Take Off,” stars Parvathy; and Hansal Mehta brings “Omerta.”

Among the non-fiction films on the slate are “Ask the Sexpert” from Vaishali Sinha, Ann S. Kim and Priya Giri Desai’s “Love Sick” and “Up Down and Sideways.”

Besides Bajpayee and Jain, Mehta, Sinha and “Ajji” star Sushama Deshpande are among the talent expected to attend the festival.

“This year’s lineup is a testament to the rich variety of genre, style and skill that exists within the Indian filmmaking community,” said Mike Dougherty, IFFLA’s director of programming. “We’re enormously proud to present this collection of exciting, inspiring, and challenging stories that are sure to make for a thrilling festival experience.”