Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor Tributes Set at N.Y. Indian Fest

The New York Indian Film Festival will pay tribute to two Bollywood icons who died in the past few months — Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi — when the event unfolds May 7-12.

Kapoor, star of Merchant-Ivory films such as “The Householder,” will be honored with the screenings of “Shakespeare Wallah” and “Heat and Dust.” The fest will hold a Merchant-Ivory retrospective that also includes the unspooling of “Autobiography of a Princess,” starring Madhur Jaffrey.

To honor the mono-monikered Sridevi, her 2012 hit “English Vinglish,” which was mainly set in New York, will screen.

The fest opens May 7 with “Nude,” a Marathi-language film directed by Ravi Jadhav. The story centers around a single mother who gets a job as a nude model at an art school but fears the judgment of others and keeps her job a secret. Closing night film on May 12 is Hansal Mehta’s “Omerta,” starring Rajkumar Rao. That film will also play at the Indian Film Festival Los Angeles. “Omerta” examines why an Islamic fundamentalist with a wife and family would decide to kill others.

The centerpiece film of the festival is Miransha Naik’s Konkoni language “Juze,” revolving around a teen boy determined to go to school despite the local slumlord’s bullying tactics to stop him and others.

“NYIFF is known around the world for its top-notch, out-of-the-box programming, and this year is no different,” said founder Aroon Shivdasani. “The New York audience is sophisticated, well-traveled, educated and discerning; as such, our content reflects what we think will resonate with the cinephiles of this cosmopolitan city and will keep them coming back for more.”

The rest of the lineup is yet to be released.