Renzo Piano Doc by Carlos Saura to World Premiere at Italy’s Biografilm Fest

High-profile documentary “Renzo Piano, the Architect of Light” by Spanish director Carlos Saura will world premiere at Italy’s Biografilm Festival, the unique event billed as a cinematic celebration of human lives that is also ramping up its market component and opening to TV series.

In the doc, Piano and Saura discuss the relationship between architecture and cinema and delve into the creative process behind the striking seaside Botin Center for the arts inaugurated last year in Santander, Spain, that is a passion project for the architect.

Other titles set to screen at the Bologna-based fest, headed by Italian events organizer and film distributor Andrea Romeo, include migrant crisis doc “Libre” by Michel Toesca, which premiered in Cannes, Berlin Golden Bear winner “Touch Me Not,” by Adina Pintilie, and “Animals” by Jeremiah Zagar, which launched from Sundance.

Romeo has also announced 18 documentary projects to be pitched during the fest’s Bio to B platform that will compete for cash prizes. They include the first pitch of “Sex in The Soviet Union,” directed by Chad Gracia (“The Russian Woodpecker”) and produced by Oscar-nominated British producer Mike Lerner.

As part of it new TV strand Biografilm fest will also host the Italian launch of HBO drama “Succession” by screening the pilot.

The fest runs June 8-18.