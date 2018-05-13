Cannes: Pink Parrot Nabs Worldwide Sales to Toon Feature ‘Butterfly Tale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Canada's CarpeDiem teams with Germany's Ulysses to co-produce the family adventure project

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pink Parrot Media

New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”).

Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two mismatched young butterfly foes that develop an unlikely friendship.

The Montreal- and Madrid-based sales house was launched last fall by Beauchamp, who is also CarpeDiem founder. Sales executive Tania Pinto Da Cunha joined the company in January as vice president.

Pink Parrot aims to bring to the international market its executives’ expertise and knowledge of family entertainment, primarily focusing on handling CGI toon features.

Another project on Pink Parrot’s Cannes lineup is “What a Circus!”, a crazy animal-based family toon feature produced by France’s Label Anim, scheduled to be completed early 2021. According to Da Cunha, “What a Circus!” has clinched a first pre-sale deal with China.

Further Pink Parrot acquisitions take in “Arjuna,” a 3D animated movie inspired by the Ganesh and Arjuna tales from India, which CarpeDiem co-produces with France’s Favola Films.

During the Cannes Film Market, Pink Parrot has packaged a co-production between Favola and China for 2D stereoscopic movie “Leaving the Nest,” the story of Max and his daughter Chloe, who share the same foolhardy dream: to fly like a bird.

“This coming-of-age story carries important values, of faith, courage and determination, all experienced by this touching young girl,” Beauchamp said.

More Film

  • Pink Parrot Nabs Worldwide Sales to

    Cannes: Pink Parrot Nabs Worldwide Sales to Toon Feature 'Butterfly Tale' (EXCLUSIVE)

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • Cannes 2018 Review: Woman at War

    Cannes Film Review: 'Woman at War'

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • 'Birds of Passage' Sells to the

    Cannes: The Orchard Buys Colombian Crime Drama ‘Birds of Passage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • A visitor takes pictures of posters

    First Slate of Saudi Films in Production From MBC Group and Image Nation

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • The Florida Project TIFF

    'Florida Project' Star Bria Vinaite Boards Music Drama 'Violent Delights' (EXCLUSIVE)

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • Los Cabos Goes To Cannes Titles

    Los Cabos Goes to Cannes Highlights Immigration with ‘Bayoneta,’ ‘Werewolf,’ ‘No Longer Here’

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

  • Stan Lee

    Stan Lee Sets 'The Last Resort' at China Tianying Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    New international distribution house Pink Parrot Media has picked up worldwide sales rights to animated feature “Butterfly Tale,” co-produced by Canada’s CarpeDiem (“Snowtime!”) and Germany’s Ulysses (“Ooops! Noah Is Gone”). Produced by Marie-Claude Beauchamp and Sophie Roy at CarpeDiem, and Ulysses’ Emely Christians, the animated project will be completed by late 2020. It follows two […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad