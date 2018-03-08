Nicolas Cage Horror-Thriller ‘Mandy’ Sells to RLJE Entertainment

RLJE Films has acquired all U.S. rights to the horror-thriller “Mandy,” starring Nicolas Cage, Andrea Riseborough, and Linus Roache.

The film, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, is written and directed by Panos Cosmatos (“Beyond the Black Rainbow”). RLJE Films plans to release “Mandy” in theaters in the summer.

“The best reviewed movie at Sundance is also one of Cage’s most extraordinary performances, reinvigorating our love and appreciation of him,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films. “Panos is a truly visionary filmmaker and we are beyond excited to unleash ‘Mandy’ to the masses.”

Cage and Riseborough play a couple leading a loving and peaceful existence in the Pacific Northwest. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult, Cage’s character is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with fire.

Dennis Harvey wrote in his review for Variety, “Beyond Cage at his inventively manic best, there’s an almost unrecognizable Riseborough hitting intriguingly odd notes as the offbeat love interest, while the members of Jeremiah’s warped posse are individually perverse in ways that recall the ‘Mad Max’ universe. ‘Mandy’ has so many enjoyably whacked-out elements, it comes as an actual surprise that Barry Manilow’s titular 1974 No. 1 hit is not among them.”

“Mandy” was produced by SpectreVision, XYZ Films, and Umedia. The project was financed by Umedia and Piccadilly Pictures with additional support from Wallimage. The film currently maintains a perfect 100% critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.