New Caribbean Film Fest to Launch

The Caribbean is about to have a new film festival. From June 1-4, the inaugural Seven Sea Color Film Festival will be taking place on the Colombian island of San Andres, better known for its picturesque beaches, coral reefs, blowholes, coves and its status as a Unesco Biosphere Reserve.

Argentine producer Mauricio Brunetti (“Corazón de León”), Juan Carvajal (co-founder of Bogota’s indie film fest IndieBo and founder of The Classics Film Festival) and producer Ivonne Torres (co-founder of The Classics) have banded together to create the new festival.

Backed by the island government and actor John Leguizamo who serves as its ambassador emeritus, the festival will focus on education, new creators, contemporary and classic films, and technology.

It plans to bring Virtual Reality artists and installations that played at Sundance and Tribeca, marking the first time Virtual Reality will be exhibited on the island.

Colombia’s non-profit film promotional entity Proimagenes will be taking part in the festival with the eight-day workshop I Have A Film. The workshop will feature a team of local experts who will be covering a wide range of subjects, including narrative design, how to pitch projects, economic and creative concerns, financing, distribution, film laws, entrepreneurship and transmedia.

“I love opening new windows to the cinema,” said Carvajal, the festival’s artistic director. “Bringing a great selection of films, technology and education to the beautiful San Andres Island is exciting,” he said, adding: “I cannot wait to see new audiences discover the power of storytelling.”

Based in New York, Carvajal has plumbed his contacts with the likes of Martin Scorsese and his film foundation to bring a selection of 10 restored classics to Bogota’s fledgling film fest, IndieBo, from the org’s library last year. Among the titles in the selection were Marlon Brando’s 1961 Western “One-Eyed Jacks,” Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s “All About Eve” and Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront.” Carvajal intends to feature a selection of restored classics at the Seven Sea Color Film Festival as well.