National Geographic Buys Festival Winner ‘Science Fair’

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced the acquisition of film festival winner “Science Fair.”

The announcement took place Wednesday at the National Geographic’s “Further Front” presentation in New York City.

Science Fair” won the audience choice award at both Sundance 2018 and SXSW 2018. The documentary follows nine students from around the world as they prepare for the 2017 International Science and Engineering Fair, a highly competitive showcase of the world’s top young scientific minds.

The film, directed by the documentary filmmaking team Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, explores the victories, defeats, and motivations of a group of young men and women who are on a path to change their lives, and the world, through science. “Science Fair” is produced by Fusion and Muck Media; Costantini, Foster, and Jeffrey Plunkett serve as producers and Keith Summa, George Lansbury, Isaac Lee, and Daniel Eilemberg as executive producers.

Peter Debruge wrote in his Sundance review for Variety: “An affectionate and supremely entertaining celebration of the all-American nerd, ‘Science Fair’ may look like a straightforward super-kid contest doc, à la ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Mad Hot Ballroom,’ but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes of Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster’s thoroughly researched crowd-pleaser, winner of Sundance 2018’s inaugural festival-wide audience award.”

“‘Science Fair’ is a brilliant documentary that shines a light on the importance of science education through the endearing escapades of a group of rising innovators,” said Tim Pastore, president, original programming and production for National Geographic.

National Geographic Documentary Films has released “Hell on Earth,” “LA 92,” and “Jane.”

