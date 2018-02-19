You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Thomas Stuber’s ‘In the Aisles’

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
IN DEN GÄNGEN (R: Thomas Stuber); v.l.: Sandra Hüller und Franz Rogowski
CREDIT: ANKE NEUGEBAUER

Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.”

The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”).

The romantic drama revolves around the employees of a wholesale market located on the outskirts of Leipzig and the budding relationship between the introverted Christian, played by Rogowski, and his married co-worker Marion (Hüller). The film is based on a short story by Clemens Meyer, who co-wrote the script.

“Director Thomas Stuber has created a microcosm of the world populated by universally recognizable workers finding pride, meaning, friendship and love at their big box store,” said Music Box Films president William Schopf. “We are proud to introduce the philosophers and workers of the United States to this unique film.”

Beta Cinema’s CEO Dirk Schuerhoff, who negotiated the deal, added: “We feel in very good hands and it is great to see [Music Box toppers] Bill and Brian [Andreotti] believing so strongly in this gem under the rock.”

Sommerhaus Filmproduktion’s Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach co-produced “In the Aisles” with public broadcasters MDR, ARTE, SWR, HR, Leipzig-based Departures Film and Rotor Film in Potsdam.

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Korea Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ Rules Holiday Weekend

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • IN DEN GÄNGEN (R: Thomas Stuber);

    Berlin: Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Thomas Stuber's 'In the Aisles'

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • Italian Director Laura Bispuri on Motherhood,

    'Daughter of Mine' Director Laura Bispuri on Motherhood, Modernity and #MeToo

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • Berlinale -- 2018 --Luiz Bolognesi Talks

    Berlin: Luiz Bolognesi Talks ‘Ex-Shaman’

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Game of

    'Blade Runner 2049,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Game of Thrones' Win Golden Reel Awards for Sound Editing

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • Film Republic Notches Deals for “The

    Berlin: Film Republic Notches Deals for “The Line,” and “M/M” (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

  • American Honey Kansas City

    Pulse Quickens Content Plans as Lars Knudsen Comes on Board (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chicago-based Music Box Films has nabbed U.S. rights for German helmer Thomas Stuber’s much anticipated sophomore feature “In the Aisles.” The pic, which is screening in competition in Berlin, stars Franz Rogowski, who also appears in Christian Petzold’s fellow competition entry “Transit,” and European Film Award winner Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”). The romantic drama revolves […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad