MoMA’s Doc Fortnight 2018 Sets Full Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Julien Temple’s 2017 Spanish-language documentary “Hanbaneros” will open Doc Fortnight 2018, the Museum of Modern Art’s 17th annual showcase of nonfiction films from around the world.

Notable among the films that will make their world premieres at the MoMA festival are Jeffrey Perkins’s “George,” about the life of Lithuanian-American avant-garde artist George Maciunas, and Susanna Styron’s “Out of My Head,” in which doctors, neuroscientists and activists give a glimpse into the world of migranes. “George” and “Out of My Head” will both play for one week during the second week of the festival, as Doc Fortnight expands its format.

Set to run February 15-26, Doc Fortnight 2018 will exhibit 20 documentary features and an extensive program of short films, with filmmakers and artists present for discussions following many of the films. Screenings represent the North American, U.S., or New York or world premieres for nearly every film in the festival.

Organizers dedicated this year’s festival to advocating for the vision of storytellers who bring new perspectives and new frameworks through which to measure and balance experience and truth. The lineup features titles from Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazil, France, Mexico, Great Britain, India, Morocco, The Netherlands, Colombia and Swaziland, among other countries. The selected films also spotlight narrative forms and vérité filmmaking, reflecting the evolving media used in nonfiction film including 3-D and hybrid animation, stop-motion, live experiential cinema, data artistry, military drone footage and more.

Related Julianne Moore Feted by Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks at MoMA's 10th Annual Chanel Film Benefit MoMA to Open Contenders Series With 'Three Billboards'

“Habaneros” explores the history of Cuba and its people utilizing archival footage, animations, movie excerpts and interviews, plus a soundtrack of salsa, jazz, rumba, mambo, and hip hop, to present key moments in the Havana’s recent history.

Doc Fortnight 2-18 will conclude with a three-day celebration of the life and career of the late filmmaker Jonathan Demme, best known for directing “Silence of the Lambs.” The five Demme docs to be screened are “Stop Making Sense,” “Swimming to Cambodia,” “Haiti: Dreams of Democracy,” “Neil Young Journeys,” and “I’m Carolyn Parker: The Good, the Mad, and the Beautiful.”

The festival is organized by guest curator Kathy Brew with Gianna Collier-Pitts.