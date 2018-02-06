Milla Jovovich to Replace Olivia Munn in Action-Thriller ‘Hummingbird’

In a pre-Berlin Film Festival signing, Milla Jovovich has come on board to star in action-thriller “Hummingbird,” based on John McClain’s Black List script.

Jovovich is the third actress cast in the lead role. Zoe Saldana was cast a year ago and replaced in the fall by Olivia Munn in the role of a black-ops assassin who begins to question her skills and training when she’s placed on a questionable assignment. Jovovich will be replacing Munn. Producers said Tuesday that “Hummingbird” will be in the vein of “Lucy” and the Jason Bourne film franchise.

Production will start in the summer. China’s Fundamental Films will produce the movie alongside Broken Road Productions. Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström, who directed Electronic Arts’ “Battlefield 1” video game, will direct.

Paul W.S. Anderson is writing a script revision. Lionsgate is handling international sales. UTA and CAA are co-repping domestic rights.

Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing the project with Todd Garner. Gary Glushon will executive produce.

Jovovich starred in all six “Resident Evil” movies as Alice, a character forced to deal with a zombie apocalypse. The franchise grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide between 2002 and 2017.

Jovovich recently wrapped production on “Hellboy” and will next be seen opposite Woody Harrelson and Tommy Lee Jones in Rob Reiner’s political drama “Shock and Awe.”

Kryler and Akerström are also set to direct sci-fi thriller “Reset” for Paramount, based on their short film of the same name.

Jovovich is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Kryler and Akerström are repped by UTA and Magnet Management. McClain is repped by UTA and Madhouse Entertainment. Anderson is repped by Key Creatives. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.