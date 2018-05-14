Marijuana-Growing Nuns Documentary ‘Breaking Habits’ Sells to Cranked Up

Cranked Up, the newly launched genre label of Good Deed Entertainment, has bought U.S. distribution rights to Robert Ryan’s Cannabis documentary, “Breaking Habits,” from Film Constellation.

Good Deed announced the deal Monday at the Cannes Film Festival.

Written and directed by Ryan, the film follows Christine Meeusen, a corporate exec-turned-cannabis-farmer who found her calling in medicinal marijuana. Meeusen, betrayed by a bigamist husband after 17 years, fled penniless with her three young children and discovered the lucrative business of cannabis farming. While adopting the persona of a nun called Sister Kate, she created Sisters of the Valley, a group of nuns who are not affiliated with any traditional religious order, to organize a California business that makes and sells medicinal cannabis products.

Breaking Habits screened its first look trailer during the EFM in Berlin in February and screened privately for buyers at Cannes Film Market with the Sisters of the Valley in attendance. The film is produced by Nick Taussig and Paul Van Carter of Salon Pictures with Ian Berg and Christopher J. Reynolds serving as executive producers.

The film is scheduled for a fall festival premiere.

“The timeliness of this project, along with the poignant and inspiring story of Sister Kate made this a film we could not pass up. We look forward to releasing this picture and getting it to audiences as soon as possible,” GDE’s CEO Scott Donley said.

GDE’s Kristin Harris and Brandon Hill negotiated the deal with Film Constellation’s Fabien Westerhoff during the Cannes Film Market.