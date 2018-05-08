Cannes: Lionsgate Signs, Extends Output Deals in Europe, Asia

Lionsgate has signed new deals and extended output agreements with six media companies in Europe and Asia for the distribution of its Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment label films.

The studio made the announcement on Tuesday, the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival. Lionsgate makes extensive use of output deals as a risk-mitigation strategy in order to limit its exposure on movies that underperform.

The company has formed new output deals with Eagle Films for the distribution of Lionsgate label films in the Middle East, and Jaguar Films for the distribution of Summit titles in the territory. It also signed a new output agreement with Encore Films and Golden Village in Singapore.

Lionsgate also extended its existing partnerships with eOne in Spain and Vertical in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria, as well as its relationship with iQiyi online entertainment service in China. The company will continue to distribute pics from its Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment labels in each of these territories under the extended output deals.

“We’re excited to extend our longstanding relationships with many of the premier content companies in the world as well as establish several brand new distribution partnerships,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger. “Our international partners are an important part of our global box office success, and we can’t wait to bring Lionsgate’s deep portfolio of commercially exciting, star-driven films to their audiences.”

Lionsgate’s upcoming slate includes the comedy “Uncle Drew,” Sundance title “Blindspotting,” the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” the thriller “A Simple Favor,” the Seth Rogen-Charlize Theron comedy “Flarsky,” “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” “John Wick: Chapter Three,” “Robin Hood,” and “Chaos Walking.”

Lionsgate also currently has output deals with StudioCanal in Australia, Leone Film Group in Italy, Metropolitan Filmexport and SND in France, Belga Films in Benelux, Monolith in Poland, eOne in Canada, and Central Partnership in Russia, as well as a joint venture distribution partnership with IDC in Latin America and its self-distribution label in the U.K., Lionsgate UK.

The agreements were orchestrated for Lionsgate by Wendy Reeds, Jennifer Fattell, and Ella Field, out of the company’s London office.