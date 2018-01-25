Kate Bosworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Lynn Shelton to Be Honored at Sun Valley Film Festival

Actors Kate Bosworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as well as director Lynn Shelton, will be honored at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival.

The event runs March 14-18. Bosworth, who recently executive produced and appeared in “Nona,” will be presented with the Pioneer Award by Nat Geo WILD for her producing work. The honor marks the first time a female producer will be presented with the award, which was given to Mark Duplass last year. Bosworth will also participate in Nat Geo WILD’S Salon Series at the festival.

Abdul-Mateen will receive the Rising Star Award, given to breakthrough talent in the television and film industries. Abdul-Mateen recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Get Down” and “The Greatest Showman.” He also will star with Jason Momoa in “Aquaman.”

Shelton will be given the High Scribe Award and will host the Screenwriters Lab, which is sponsored by Variety and will be held on March 17. Shelton has directed episodes of “Fresh Off the Boat,” “GLOW,” and “The Good Place.” She is also an actress and writer.

It was previously announced that Gwyneth Paltrow is the Vision Award recipient for this year.

The Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash will be held on March 17 at Whiskey Jacques.