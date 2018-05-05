Travolta to Receive Variety’s Cinema Icon Award at Cannes

Variety will honor John Travolta at this year’s Cannes Film Festival with its inaugural Cinema Icon Award.

Travolta’s latest film film “Gotti” will premiere at the festival in a special gala screening May 15. Following the screening, Travolta will receive his award at the Hotel du Cap.

Steven Gaydos, Variety vice president and executive editor, said Travolta’s illustrious career and previous honors “splendidly qualify” him to receive the award.

Travolta portrays John Gotti Sr. in the biography about the legendary crime boss’s rise to the head of the Gambino family. The movie includes Gotti’s multiple trials and prison sentence.

The film’s score was composed by Pitbull, who will also perform at the Cannes event.

Kelly Preston, Stacy Keach, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Chris Mulkey also star in “Gotti.” Kevin Connolly directed the movie, and Randall Emmett, Michael Froch, and George Furla serve as producers. The film will be released in theaters on June 15.

Travolta landed his first role in 1972 in the action series “Emergency!” He has since received two Academy Award nominations for lead actor, his first in 1978 for “Saturday Night Fever” and his second in 1995 for Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.” Travolta also starred in musicals “Grease” and “Hairspray,” and he recently played lawyer Robert Shapiro in the first season of “American Crime Story” alongside Cuba Gooding J. and Sarah Paulson.

Travolta will also hold a masterclass May 16 in the Bunuel Theater at the Palais, following which a restored version of his classic “Grease” will unspool on the beach.

Travolta previously attended Cannes with Palme d’Or winner “Pulp Fiction” in 1994 and fest opener “Primary Colors” in 1998.