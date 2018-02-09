You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Joan Jett’s ‘Bad Reputation’ Documentary Lands at Magnolia

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to director Kevin Kerslake’s Joan Jett documentary, “Bad Repuation.”

Magnolia plans a 2018 theatrical release for the film, which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows Jett from her early years as the founder and backbone of the all-female band the Runaways during the 1970s punk scene. The film title comes from her 1981 solo hit of the same name.

She was frontwoman for the band Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, which saw “I Love Rock ‘n Roll” become a number-one hit in 1982. Her other popular songs include “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”, “Light of Day”, “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Dirty Deeds.” She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Joan Jett has a pure rock and roll heart and her influence, both musically and as a role model to a generation, has been profound,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said. “Kevin’s film beautifully realizes her journey.”

Kerslake adds, “It’s so rewarding to have a film about an independent spirit like Joan Jett to be picked up by Magnolia, which has such a remarkable history of releasing challenging films and supporting independent efforts.”

From a script by Joel Marcus, “Bad Reputation” was solely financed by global music company BMG.  The film is produced by Peter Afterman and Carianne Brinkman, and executive produced by Dan Braun of Submarine, and Justus Haerder and Kathy Rivkin-Daum for BMG. Co-producers are Alessandra Pasquino and Margaret Yen.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden, with Dan Braun and Josh Braun of Submarine on behalf of BMG.

