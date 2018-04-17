You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Mitchell’s Sundance Comedy ‘Tyrel’ Acquired by Magnolia

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to the Jason Mitchell comedy “Tyrel,” written and directed by Sebastian Silva.

The ensemble cast includes Michael Cera, Chris Abbott, Ann Dowd, and Caleb Landry Jones, and the film chronicles a cabin party in the Catskills that finds protagonist Tyler (Mitchell) as the sole black man at a weekend getaway full of drunken debauchery. The film world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Magnolia is targeting a theatrical release this year.

Dennis Harvey wrote in his review for Variety: “Think ‘Get Out’ without the horror-fantasy element, but with a lot more alcohol consumption, and you’ve got the gist of ‘Tyrel.'”

“Sebastian Silva continues to upset the apple cart in the most interesting ways with this scaldingly fresh take on being the other,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles.

Silva said, “I’m thrilled and honored that ‘Tyrel’ has found its home with Magnolia. We’re excited to have such a collaborative and creative distribution partner on board so that this film gets seen by as many people as possible. We believe the movie is timely and are hopeful that it will help continue to move the race conversation forward.”

In additions to Silva, the producers are Max Born and Jacob Wasserman. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s Dori Begley and John Von Thaden with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia head of international sales Lorna Lee Sagebiel-Torres and manager of international sales Catalina Ramirez will be representing the film at Cannes.

