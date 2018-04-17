You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Mantzoukas’ Sundance Comedy ‘The Long Dumb Road’ Acquired by Universal

Dave McNary

The Long Dumb Road
​Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group has purchased North American rights to Hannah Fidell’s road trip comedy “The Long Dumb Road,” starring Jason Mantzoukas and Tony Revolori.

The film made its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Directed by Fidell and co-written by Fidell and Carson Mell, the film also stars Taissa Farmiga, Grace Gummer, and Ron Livingston.

Revolori plays a college-bound teenager who offers an itinerant 30-something mechanic (Mantzoukas) a ride during a stop-over in small-town Texas. As they travel through the American Southwest, both passengers come alive through the myriad possibilities of the open road as they find connection, comfort and chaos in their shared journey.

In her review for Variety, Amy Nicholson said, “Fidell’s third film after her darker dramas ‘A Teacher’ and ‘6 Years’ is a light-fingered diversion. She keeps an eye on class. People continually offer each other small amounts of cash and debate whether its a gift or an insult. Yet, thankfully, the film shuns any pressure to weigh in on the culture clash dividing the county.”

Universal is planning a day-and-date theatrical and VOD release.

“This is a dream come true,” Fidell said of the acquisition. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Universal, a company that actually understands the value of diversity both in front of and behind the camera.”

“The Long Dumb Road” was produced by Fidell, Jacqueline Ingram, Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams; executive produced by Mynette Louie, Alicia van Couvering, Julie Parker Benello, Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous, and Wendy Ettinger; and co-executive produced by Abigail E. Disney, Regina K. Scully, and Jenny & Douglas Patinkin.

The film was financed by Gamechanger Films. UTA and Anita Surendran of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

