Jan Svěrák’s ‘Barefoot’ to Open Czech That Film Festival

Oscar-winning director Jan Svěrák will open the seventh edition of the Czech That Film Festival with his new film “Barefoot” at 4 p.m. on April 14 at Real D theater in Beverly Hills.

Svěrák’s film is a coming-of-age story that takes place in Czechoslovakia during the Nazi occupation. The director was previously presented the 2018 Czech Lion Film Fan Award for his work on the film.

The newly restored sci-fi parody “Accumulator,” also directed by Svěrák, will premiere at the festival, which spans across 18 cities in North America. A panel with Svěrák and lead actress Edita Brychta of the film will follow the 8 p.m. screening April 14 at Real D.

Svěrák received the Academy Award for foreign-language film in 1996 for his “Kolya.” The screenplay for the film was written by Jan’s father, Zdeněk, who frequently works with his son and has had roles in his films.

Ice Mother,” which was the Czech Oscar entry for foreign-language film at the 90th Academy Awards will also be shown during the festival. It plays at Laemmle Santa Monica on April 17. The film won the screenplay award at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The L.A. run will close April 19 with “The Line,” a thriller about a father who is the head of a smuggling criminal group, at Real D. The film was the Slovakian Oscar entry for 2017.

The Czech That Film Festival will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the formation of Czechoslovakia in 1918. Tickets are free, but need to be reserved at https://czechthatfilm.ticketbud.com, the full schedule of the fest is at czechthatfilm.com.

