Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear to Star in ‘A Family Vacation’

Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Jérémie Renier and Andre Wilms are starring in Ira Sachs’s seventh feature, “A Family Vacation,” which will begin production in October in Portugal.

Producers are Saïd Ben Saïd and Michel Merkt through their Paris-based SBS Productions. The family drama, written by Sachs and his longtime co-writer Mauricio Zacharias, is about three generations of a family grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in the historic town of Sintra, Portugal.

“A Family Vacation” will be Sachs’ first the writer-director’s first time working outside of the United States, as well as his first time working with Huppert, Renier, and Wilms. He has previously worked with Kinnear on “Little Men” and Tomei on “Love is Strange.”

“I am working with some of my favorite actors in the world to tell this delicate story of a family in crisis,” Sachs said. “Some like Huppert for the first time, and others whom I have collaborated with for years. The script has a theatrical quality, in that nine lives unfold in the course of one day, and it’s wonderful to have such a nuanced, risk-taking group of actors to bring the story to life.”

Executive producers are Sachs’ longtime collaborator Lucas Joaquin (“Keep the Lights On,” “Love After Love”) through his company Secret Engine, and Kevin Chneiweiss through SBS Productions.

Sachs’ “Little Men” won the Grand Prix at the 2016 Deauville American Film Festival. His “Forty Shades of Blue” won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015.

SBS International will handle domestic and international sales on behalf of the film.

Sachs is represented by Craig Kestel at WME and attorney Paul Brennan at Bruns, Brennan Berry. Zacharias by Kestel and attorney James Adams at Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams. SBS is represented by Behr Abramson Levy.