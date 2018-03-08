‘Half the Picture’ Documentary on Female Directors Sells to Gravitas (EXCLUSIVE)

Gravitas Ventures has acquired all U.S. rights to Amy Adrion’s gender-equality documentary “Half the Picture.”

The film explores the hiring of film and television directors in Hollywood. It features interviews with Ava DuVernay (“A

Wrinkle in Time”), Lena Dunham (“Girls”), Jill Soloway (“Transparent”) and Rosanna Arquette.

“Half the Picture” will be in theaters in June and will be available on VOD and Digital HD on July 10, 2018.

“Only 3% of this year’s film releases by the six major Hollywood studios are directed by women – the lowest percentage in five years,” said Laura Florence, vice president of marketing and sales at Gravitas Ventures. “Worse yet, three of those major studios have only men directing all of their 2018 releases. This issue is such a relevant and timely topic. Gravitas Ventures is excited to be release ‘Half the Picture’ to continue the conversation and to hopefully enact change in our industry.”

The film uses the current U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) investigation into discriminatory hiring practices as a framework to talk to successful women directors about their career paths, struggles, inspiration and hopes for the future. “Half the Picture” held its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in the Documentary Premieres section and is an official selection at the upcoming 2018 SXSW Film Festival in the “Festival Favorites” category.

Adrion produced “Half the Picture” with David Harris (“Myrna the Monster”). Josh Spector from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Ben Braun of Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.