Göteborg: Wide Acquires Kasper Rune Larsen’s ‘Denmark,’ Bound for Berlinale’s Generation (EXCLUSIVE)

GOTEBORG, Sweden — Paris-based Wide Mangement has acquired international sales rights to the Berlinale Generation-bound “Denmark,” which also screens on Feb. 2 at the Göteborg Festival’s Nordic Film Market.

“We are delighted to have the film in Generation, a section that has become important not only in terms of the festival circuit but also sales, becoming a brand where buyers can find films to acquire, independent films that can attract a wide public,” said Wide president Loïc Magneron.

He added that, having won at Berlin in 2015 a Crystal Bear, the top prize at Generation Kplus, for Sanna Lenken’s “My Skinny Sister, he believed in the commercial success of “Denmark.”

The “declaration of love to despairing youth,” as the director calls the autobiographical depiction of his upbringing in city streets between concrete blocks in the Danish province, will continue to the Generation 14plus competition at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, which runs February 15-25.

Rune Larsen has made films since he was 12 and picked up his first VHS-camera. In 2010, he attended film college, and his first short “The Man Who Didn’t” got him a three-year education at the Super8 Film School i Aarhus, where “Denmark,” whis graduation project, was shot with its actors improvising.

The film portrays 22-year-old Norge, who lives a carefree life as a bachelor in the Danish provinces. But his slacker idyll comes to a sudden end when 16-year-old Josephine turns up after a one-night stand and tells him she is pregnant. Now they suddenly have to face questions about children and abortion.

Rune Larsen also wrote the youth drama “about skaters, parties, responsibility, the lack of it – about becoming grown-up and seeing reality in the eyes, while still trying to control the infatuation and dreams of the future.” The unusual situation eventually sends Norge back in the right direction.

“We have been charmed by this simple but subtle snapshot of a generation and the problems they have to face. The sincerity of the characters, the answers they are looking for, and the empathy that we have for them, make identification instantaneous and the story universal, whether or not you are from Denmark,” said MatthiasAngoulvant, Wide festival manager.

Starring Frederikke Dahl Hansen, Jonas Lindegaard Jackobsen, Jacob Skyggebjerg and Jens ”JK” K, the film was produced by Henrik Underbjerg, Martin Fugl Chabert and Stefan Frost, for Radiator Film in Aarhus. It was launched at Copenhagen’s CPH PIX International Film Festival in 2017.

Wide has five titles in all across different sections Göteborg: “Pororoca” (International Competition), “Cargo” (New Voices), “Dede” (New Voices), “Once Upon a Time in November“ (Nationalism) and “Euthanizer” (Nordic Light).

“We are delighted to have five titles in selection this year at Goteborg Film Festival, the best festival and window for art house cinema in Scandinavia.,” Angoulvant said. calling Göteborg “an eclectic festival mixing genres, confirmed filmmakers and new talents, with an amazing diversity in production countries but always with a same artistic demands for quality.”