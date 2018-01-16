Göteborg TV Drama Vision Unveils Program

The 12th TV Drama Vision platform which runs Jan.31-Feb 1 at the Göteborg Film Festival, will be held with the theme “The Golden Era of Drama.”

More than 300 participants from 18 countries will discover nearly 30 new drama projects from the Nordic region and beyond, and listen to more than 40 keynote speakers, such as Brian Pearson, Netflix’s director international originals.

Göteborg fest head of industry Cia Edström told Variety she is thrilled to welcome for the first time a representative from the U.S. streaming giant. Pearson who recently relocated from L.A. to Amsterdam, as part of Netflix’s plans to strengthen their original European content, will discuss his company’s plans in the Nordic region and beyond. Other speakers include writer-director Armando Iannucci (“Veep”) and Israeli TV drama pioneer Ran Tellem (“Prisoners of War”) now head of international content development at Spain’s Mediapro Group.

The Golden Era of Drama panelists – Walter Iuzzolino of Channel 4/Walter Presents curated streaming service, Marike Muselaers, co-CEO of Lumiere Group in Benelux, and Ivar Køhn, NRK head of drama – will discuss TV Drama in the next five years. Their views and other drama specialists’ predictions will also be available in the new Nostradamus Report.

Another session, Show Me the Money, explores current and new financing models, with a case study of the upcoming Swedish series “Conspiracy of Silence”, produced by Brain Academy for Viaplay.

Next to the business updates, screenwriters will take centre stage, as part of “TV Drama Vision’s continued efforts to balance the business and creative aspects of drama content,” noted Edström. Writers of five Nordic TV dramas nominated for the Nordisk Film & TV Fond Prize will discuss their work on Wednesday Jan. 31, ahead of the announcement later in the day of the winners among the nominated dramas “Borderliner” (Norway), “Deadwind” (Finland), “The Lawyer” (Sweden), “Ride Upon the Storm” (Denmark) and “Stella Blómkvist” (Iceland).

Hans Rosenfeldt, creator of the cult crime show “Bron/Broen” (“The Bridge”) will say farewell to the iconic Saga Norén, with actress Sofia Helin and producers Anders Landström (Filmlance Intl., Sweden) and Bo Ehrhardt (Nimbus Film, Denmark).

Works in Progress include the Norwegian oil boom drama “State of Happiness,” produced by Maipo Film for NRK, and Swedish crime thriller “The Hunters,” produced by SF Studios for CMore/TV4; dozens of upcoming dramas in development will be pitched.

Reflecting on the creative trends in the Nordic region, Edström said: “Norway is very strong these days, showing the nerve to push boundaries and genres; Finland is moving up; and Sweden has many interesting projects lined up.”

Aside from samples from the Nordics, European dramas “The Beehive” from Lithuania and “Babylon Berlin” from Germany will be presented respectively by TV Drama platforms SeriesLab, organized by Series Mania and Torino Film Lab, and Drama Series Days, part of Berlin’s European Film Market.

Looking ahead, Edström revealed that in 2019, TV Drama Vision will move to a larger venue in Göteborg, in response to popular demand, in particular from Europe.

“We will limit participants to 350 and keep our formula of having everyone in the same hall, listening and watching the same thing at the same time,” said Edström. “We believe this is what makes TV Drama Vision unique and different from other TV Drama platforms.”