Filmax International Boards ‘Elcano and Magellan’

The Dibulitoon-produced animated feature will be pitched at Cartoon Movie

BERLIN — Filmax International has boarded “Elcano And Magellan, The First Voyage Around the World,” picking up rights for world sales. The film is produced by Dibulitoon Studio, a leading animation production house in Spain’s Basque Country (“Teresa & Tim,” Yoko & His Friends”), and Bilbao-based distribution-production company Barton Films.

Currently in production, “Elcano” will be offered to buyers and partners at the upcoming Cartoon Movie, which will take place in Bordeaux, France in March.

“Elcano” traces the adventures of Portugal’s Fernando Magellan and Basque Juan Sebastián Elcano, the historical navigators responsible for the first circumnavigation of the Earth, completed in 1522. Magellan started the three-year journey, but Elcano was the one to conclude it.

“It  seems an adventure movie rather than an episode out of history. It’s targets children in particular, offering a great diversity of landscapes and cultures –the whole world,” Ricardo Ramón, a producer at Dibulitoon, told Variety.

“It’s one of those movies that parents feel very pleased about, because in addition to pure entertainment there’s an unquestionable educative element,” added Iván Diaz, head of Filmax International.

“Elcano” will be the second animation feature of Ángel Alonso (“The Thief of Dreams”). The script was penned by Garbiñe Losada and José Antonio Vitoria.

The movie’s release is planned for 2019, to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the start of Elcano and Magellan’s circumnavigation.

