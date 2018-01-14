‘Félicité,’ ‘The Charmer’ Among Palm Springs Film Festival Winners

Winners at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival included Senegal’s “Félicité,” which took the Fipresci prize for foreign language film, and Denmark’s ‘The Charmer,” which won the New Voices New Visions award.

Audience Award winners will be announced on Sunday.

Awarded by a jury of international film critics, the Fipresci prize for best actor in a foreign language film went to Nakhane Touré from South African film “The Wound.” Best actress in a foreign language film went to Daniela Vega from Chile’s “A Fantastic Woman.”

The HP Bridging the Borders award, for a film that is most successful in bringing people closer together, went to Lebanon’s “The Insult.”

The John Schlesinger Award for debut feature documentary went to “Brimstone and Glory,” the story of the annual fireworks extravaganza in Tultepec, Mexico. The Cine Latino award for best Ibero-American film screening at the festival went to Columbia/Argentina entry “Killing Jesus.”

Held from Jan. 2-15, the fest screened 180 films from 77 countries.

The complete list of award winners are:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

Félicité (Senegal), directed by Alain Gomis

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film

Nakhane Touré from The Wound (South Africa)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film

Daniela Vega from A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

New Voices New Visions Award

The Charmer (Denmark), directed by Milad Alami.

Honorable Mention for Exceptional Direction: Léa Mysius for Ava (France)

The John Schlesinger Award

Brimstone and Glory (US/Mexico), directed by Viktor Jakovleski

Cine Latino Award

Killing Jesús (Colombia/ Argentina), directed by Laura Mora

Honorable Mention: A Fantastic Woman (Chile), directed by Sebastián Lelio

HP Bridging the Borders Award

Winner: The Insult (Lebanon), directed by Ziad Doueiri

(pictured: Felicite)