Estonian Film Fare Plays on the Croisette

Film and folks in attendance on the Croisette this year:

“Captain Morten & the Spider Queen,” directed by Kaspar Jancis, Henry Nicholson, Riho Unt

In this feature-length stop- motion animation, a young boy learns to take control over his life when he is shrunk to the size of an insect and has to sail his toy boat through a flooded cafe. (Market)

Intl. sales: Sola Media

“Fire Lily,” directed by Maria Avdjushko

Mystery drama about a recently divorced, middle-age ophthalmologist whose marriage has ended because she could not have children. As she gets on with her life, she finds herself pregnant. But who or what has impregnated her? (Market)

Intl. sales: The Yellow Affair

“Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway,” directed by Miguel Llansó (Spain/ Estonia/Ethiopia)

The Estonian co-producer is Kristjan Pütsep from Alasti Kino. (Frontières Platform)

“The Little Comrade,” directed by Moonika Siimets

Historical drama based on an autobiographical novel by Estonia’s beloved Leelo Tungal. In 1950, in the midst of Stalinist repression, 6-year-old Leelo’s schoolteacher mother is sent to a Siberian prison camp. (Market)

Intl. sales: Eyewell

“Portugal,” directed

by Lauri Lagle

Contemporary drama focuses on an adventuresome woman who persuades her family to go on holiday in the south, only to discover that her husband is having an affair. (Market)

Sales: Ivo Felt, Allfilm

Producers Network presentation

Five Estonia producers participate in this year’s event: Evelin Penttilä of Stellar, behind “Class Reunion 1 and 2,” “Zero Point” and the forthcoming Estonian-Icelandic co-production “Mihkel”; Maie Rosmann-Lill of Kinosaurus, producer of “The Days that Confused,” “The Man Who Looks Like Me” and “Eia’s Christmas at Phantom Owl Farm,” an Estonia 100 film, coming out in December; Elina Litvinova of Three Brothers, producer of Martti Helde’s forthcoming “Scandinavian Silence”; Diana Mikita of Nafta Films, producer of “The Secret Society of Souptown”; and Marju Lepp of Filmivabrik, whose credits include the documentary “Stealing Socialism” and the feature “Family Lies.”

Black Nights Scout Team

The staff of Tallinn’s Black Nights Film Festival, including founder and director Tiina Lokk, will be in town scouting for their 22nd edition in November. The organization will announce two upcoming focus programs. One, titled “The Estonian Connection: Ingmar Bergman,” will capitalize on the master Swedish director’s centenary to shine a light on his ties to Estonia, which were not limited to his fourth wife, the Estonian pianist Käbi Laretei. They will screen “High Tension” (1950), a Cold War-era film noir from the early stages of his career, featuring Estonian refugees who were hired to play supporting roles. Bergman also used Estonia as an influence for the made-up language spoken in “The Silence” (1963), the themes of which were inspired by actual events in Laretei’s life.

Gov’t Guy

Culture Minister Indrek Saar will pay his first visit to Cannes and meet with other ministers of culture.

Pavilion Presence

During the festival, industry figures, international buyers and programmers will find a home at the Estonian Pavilion, #139 in the International Village.