Eduardo Costantini’s Kabinett Launches Streaming Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

New York-based Kabinett — the new tech start-up of producer (“Elite Squad”) and Mubi co-founder Eduardo Costantini Jr. — has launched a global streaming platform.

Focusing on exclusive short-form films, video art and music vids, Kabinett will license content from record labels, art institutions and artists themselves and also produce original content. It looks set to become an emerging talent hub for the movie industry’s arthouse sector.

Kabinett’s key strategy is less is more. Its central feature, The Screening Room, showcases just 16 video pieces, some as short as nine minutes, such as Daniel Krugilev’s music vid of Sean Lennon’s jungle-set allegory “Moth to a Flame.”

It will release on average just one new work every week. More interactive, but still curated, a second Kabinett feature, The Journal, allows end-users to upload unique content and dialog on other works.

“We want to discover talent and emerging artists from anywhere in this world; hence the curatorial approach,” Costantini said.

Founded by Costantini who, as a film producer, won a 2008 Berlin Golden Bear for “Elite Squad,” directed by “Narcos” creator José Padilha, Kabinett will make two new pieces available on Feb. 18: “Before Music There Is Blood,” a 51-minute multi-channel video installation piece from French cinematographer Eponine Momenceau (“Deephan”); and, from Russian collective AES + F, “Psychosis,” a film of near Dali-esque images, set to music by Brahms, mixed with an electronic score, the whole projecting a sense of malaise, illness and doom.

“This is for people that enjoy going to a museum like MOMA or the Tate in London, crossing different arts, including film, at one and the same time,” said Costantini.