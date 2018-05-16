Cannes: Dominican helmer Dilia Pacheco to Direct First Romanian-Dominican Republic Co-Pro, ‘Vlad’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marking a new milestone for the Dominican Republic’s budding film industry, Dominican helmer-scribe-producer Dilia Pacheco is directing the first Romanian-Dominican co-production, “Vlad,” based on a treatment by Pacheco.

Pacheco credits the magic and serendipity of Cannes where she met Romanian producer Iuliana Tarnovetchi, producer and managing partner of Alien Film, on the red carpet for “The House that Jack Built.”

“When I found out Iuliana was Romanian, I told her about my project about Vlad the Impaler that I had been developing for more than 15 years,” she said.

“She was surprised how much I, a Dominican, knew about this historical Romanian figure,” said Pacheco. In a few weeks, Pacheco will be traveling to Romania to prep for the feature, which is slated to shoot on location in the country by 2020. Tarnovetchi is hiring a screenwriter to co-develop the project, budgeted at $3 million.

In “Vlad,” Pacheco hopes to provide a humanistic and realistic vision of Vlad the Impaler, the historical figure who inspired Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ one of the most famous fictional icons in the history of literature and cinema.

The epic drama charts the life of the infamous 15th century prince from the time he was held hostage by the Ottoman Empire to his three reigns as a prince where he forged a reputation for inflicting horrific acts of cruelty against his enemies.

“Dilia is one of our rising stars and we are confident she will have a long-lasting career in this industry,” said Yvette Marichal, head of the Dominican Republic film institute, DGCine.

Pacheco’s directorial debut, “Girasol” (2017), won Best Feature Film at the Toronto Independent Film Awards (TIFA) in 2017 and was nominated for a Best First Feature award at the Ibero-American Platino, Awards as well as at the Dominican Premios La Silla. Benjamin Echazarreta, the DP for Sebastián Lelio’s “Gloria” and “A Fantastic Woman,” served as DP on “Girasol.”

In other news, Pacheco’s PMS Prods. is lead executive producing an ambitious pan-regional super series, “Patria,” which encompasses the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Chile, Peru, Brazil and Colombia.

Along with Cuba’s CAMM Prods. and Chilean shingle Atómica Films, PMS Prods. is seeking producers from the other territories with the plan to hire directors from these countries to helm an episode each.

Based on an original idea by screenwriter Francois Garcia Fiore and inspired by such hits as “Breaking Bad,” “House of Cards,” “Los Sopranos” and “Narcos,” the 10 one-hour episode series revolves around a general who is bent on battling corruption and drug trafficking that is so pervasive in Latin America, as indeed many parts of the world.