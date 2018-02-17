Berlin: Christian Petzold Defends German Filmmakers’ Letter on Kosslick Successor Plan

on Saturday defended an open letter signed by 79 German filmmakers published last year calling for a new start and a transparent process in selecting a successor to Berlinale veteran Christian Petzold defended an open letter signed by 79 German filmmakers published last year calling for a new start and a transparent process in selecting a successor to Dieter Kosslick when he steps down next year, and expressed anger at the way its intent was twisted in the media.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the premiere of his competition film “Transit,” Petzold said he was in Paris when he first heard about the debate that had erupted when the letter was published by Spiegel Online and seemingly interpreted by journalists to be an attack on Kosslick.

“From a distance, you could only say, my goodness, is Germany parochial! We said we do not want all this to be within some apparatus, a closed system, to decide on a successor,” Petzold said, adding that the filmmakers were simply expressing their wish for the selection process to be out in the open.

“What is a festival? We have television which in not curated. I’ve got Netlfix at home for the kids. You click your way through that and its like a junkyard where you can buy everything in a jumble sale. Obviously one has to oppose that sort of thing and the Berlinale does it, but the question is how will we do that in the future? It’s that we have a debate about what exactly is this festival.

Berlin is very different than the Mediterranean venues of Cannes and Venice, he stressed. “We’re cold; we’re at Potsdamer Platz. That’s horrid. We have to have a different way of thinking about this festival, not what’s behind this letter.”