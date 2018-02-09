Diane Kruger, Eric Bana in Talks for Spy Thriller ‘The Operative’

Diane Kruger and Eric Bana are in negotiations to star in the spy thriller “The Operative” with “Bethlehem” director Yuval Adler attached to helm.

“The Operative” is the story of a woman recruited by the Mossad to go undercover in Tehran who becomes entangled in a complex triangle with her handler and her subject. The screenplay is written by Adler and adapted from the Israeli best-seller “The English Teacher,” written by former Israeli intelligence officer Yiftach Reicher Atir.

Endeavor Content will handle U.S. sales. Bloom is introducing “The Operative” to foreign buyers next week at the Berlin Film Festival.

Producers are Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri, Archer Gray’s Anne Carey, and Match Factory Production’s Michael Weber and Viola Fügen. Teddy Schwarzman will executive produce and finance under his Black Bear Pictures banner. Le Pacte’s Jean Labadie is co-producing the film, which is supported by the Israeli Film Fund and Film and Medienstiftung NRW.

Kruger will portray a rogue spy from Israel’s feared national intelligence force Mossad, vanishes without a trace while attending her father’s funeral in London. The only clue to her whereabouts is a cryptic phone call she places to her former handler — portrayed by Bana — who is then summoned from Germany to Israel by Mossad.

Adler debut feature-length film “Bethlehem” won the Fedeora Award for Best Picture at the Venice Film Festival. The film also received six Israeli Academy Awards. Kruger starred in “In the Fade” and won best actress at the Cannes Fiilm Festival. The film also won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film. Bana’s credits include “Munich,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Lone Survivor,” and “Troy.”

Adler is represented by WME and Novo; Kruger is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment; and Bana is represented by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.