Colombia’s Dia-fragma and Argentina’s Magma Cine Board Panamanian drama ‘Wake up Mom!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Colombia’s Dia-fragma and Argentina’s Magma Cine are boarding Panamanian family drama “Wake up, Mom!” (“Despierta Mama”), Arianne Marie Benedetti’s follow-up to her feature debut “Beyond Brotherhood” (“Mas Que Hermanos”). They join producers Regina Barletta of VFXPanamá and Benedetti’s Treehouse Panama.

Magma Cine also co-produced “Beyond Brotherhood,” which repped Panama at the Foreign-language Oscar race this year and became the biggest local box office hit the country has had in the past nine years.

Global Genesis Group (GGG) is releasing “Brotherhood” in the U.S. as well as handling its international sales. Benedetti is in advanced talks with GGG to also co-produce and manage the worldwide sales and distribution of “Wake up Mom!”

“We’re tapping Colombia’s and Argentina’s incentives as well as the Ibermedia Fund,” said Benedetti.

“The movie already has 50% of its the budget secure, and we will be applying for the Panamanian DICINE Grand Prize for fiction productions to be held in June this year,” she said.

“Wake up Mom!” turns on a young mother who decides to live in a remote mountain retreat with her daughter after losing her husband to cancer. A month in, Ali suffers an accident and faces the possibility of losing her daughter.

Budgeted at $1.2 million, principal photography of “Mom” is targeted for March 2019. Casting is underway for the adult leads but the role of the daughter has gone to five-year old thesp, Mila Camile Romedetti.

Treehouse has co-produced with Colombia in the past: “Estrategia de Una Venganza,” the debut feature of Carlos Varela, which participated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window sidebar in 2015.