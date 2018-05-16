Christoph Terhechte Stands Down From Berlinale Forum Section

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christoph Terhechte
CREDIT: Jeon Heon-kyun/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement.

Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now wishes to take on new career challenges,” the festival said in a statement.

The move comes amid numerous other managerial and editorial changes at the Berlinale. Festival head Dieter Kosslick has announced his departure after next year’s edition in February 2019. Wieland Speck stood down last year as long-standing head of the Panorama section.

Kosslick’s departure sparked fierce debate in the German industry, both about the direction of the festival, as well as about how representative its management is of women, racial and other minorities.

“Sincere thanks to Christoph Terhechte for his long-standing and great work at Forum. The section’s curatorial profile and its multifaceted programme made a considerable contribution to the versatility of the Berlinale and to the film discourse,” said Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick.

“Christoph Terhechte has our heartfelt gratitude for his many years of work. He succeeded in maintaining the adventurous spirit of the Forum at the Berlinale, and in consistently infusing the section with fresh incentives in the face of drastic changes in the festival landscape,” said Milena Gregor, Birgit Kohler and Stefanie Schulte Strathaus of the managing board of the Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art.

The Arsenal – Institute for Film and Video Art managing board and the Berlinale will provide an interim section directorate for the 2019 Forum.

More Film

  • Cannes: ISIS-Themed Tunisian Drama 'Dear Son'

    Cannes: ISIS-Themed Tunisian Drama 'Dear Son' Scores Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

  • Kelly Preston, John Travolta and Ella

    John Travolta Receives Variety Cinema Icon Award

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

  • 'The Snatch Thief' Review

    Variety Film Review: 'The Snatch Thief'

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

  • Juan José Campanella’s MundoLoco Launches ‘Ian’

    Juan José Campanella’s MundoLoco Launches ‘Ian’ at Cannes

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

  • Cannes: Spain's Babieka and Partners Promote

    Cannes: Spain's Babieka and Partners Promote Navarra Film Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

  • LGBTQ Auds See Themselves More Onscreen

    LGBTQ Audiences See Themselves More Onscreen but Financing Can Be Tricky

    Christoph Terhechte is to stand down as head of the Berlin Film Festival’s long-running Forum sidebar section. He will depart in July. The festival, aka Berlinale, did not immediately announce a replacement. Forum was set up in 1971. Terhechte joined its selection committee in 1997 and took over as its director in 2001. “Terhechte now […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad