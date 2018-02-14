You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CanneSeries to Close with Michael C. Hall’s ‘Safe’

Running alongside MipTV, the first-time festival is attracting major talent

CREDIT: Red Production Company

CanneSeries announced Wednesday that a first screening of author Harlan Coben’s “Safe,” produced by Studiocanal’s RED Production Company (“Happy Valley”), will bring down the curtain on the inaugural edition of the week-long TV festival.

Running April 4-11, the major international part of CannSeries takes place at Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, parallel to the well-established MipTV market.

Joining Coben for the closing ceremonies will be the series’ lead actors, Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” “Six Feet Under”) and Audrey Fleurot (“The Intouchables,” “Midnight in Paris”).

The series is produced by Nicola Shindler’s Manchester-based RED for C8 in France, and Netflix internationally.

RED has been an influential force in independent, high-end TV content in the U.K. since they first kicked off with the iconic and, at the time, highly controversial “Queer as Folk.” In the two decades since, the company has produced content for nearly every major British broadcaster, as well as the 2016 series “Paranoia,” which marked their first go-around with Netflix. That same year Red agreed to the arrangement with Coben that has now brought about “Safe.”

The series follows Tom, a widower with two children living inside a pristine gated community. Tom has a group of close friends on whom he depends, and has recently embarked on a new relationship. Things seem to be improving for the family when, out of the blue, his oldest daughter disappears under mysterious circumstances. The events cast Tom’s life into a cloud of doubt, and he questions who he should really be trusting. As the story develops, dark secrets surface about the people closest to him, and the place they call home.

“Safe,” was penned by screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who previously worked on the original U.K. “Shameless.” In addition to Hall and Fleurot, the series also features TV vets Amanda Abbington (“Sherlock”), and Emmet J. Scanlan (“The Fall”).

The world premiere screening of “Safe” will take place on April 11, following the CanneSeries official awards ceremony. The series’ broadcast premiere will come later in 2018 exclusively on C8 in France and Netflix for the rest of the world.

