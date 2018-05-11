Cannes: Latin American Smart Genre Title ‘The Monster Within’ Builds Bullish Co-Production Support (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Monster Within,” a banner Latin American smart genre project that won a Sitges Fest Pitchbox competition, has now attracted further validation: European and North American co-production backing, and the attachment of Luis Tosar to play the main character.

Chilean Rodrigo Susarte’s awaited feature debut, “The Monster Within” will be produced by Chile’s Forastero, headed by Florencia Larrea and Gregorio Gonzalez.

Now also producing are Space Rocket Nation, the label of Lene Børglum and Nicolas Wending Refn; Tosar’s Spain-based ZircoCine; and Canada’s 1976 Productions, run by Nicolas Corneau.

Larrea, Gonzalez, Børglum, ZircoCine’s Farruco Castroman and Corneau serve as producers. Lucas Engel and Macarena Concha executive produce.

It is highly unusual for a Latin American genre movie to attract such large co-production interest from other countries.

A “coming-of-age horror-thriller” taking place in the spectacular forests of Chile’s southern Bio Bio region, Larrea said, “The Monster Within” has Tosar playing a police captain, Juan, dispatched to the south of Chile along with his teen daughter, to investigate recent terrorist attacks. The attacks seem linked to a coven of local warlocks in need of a specific human sacrifice.

Based on Chilean myths, “The Monster Within” creates a “fictional story that engages with one of the most universal and intergenerational issues ”People’s limits and motivations when they’re able to perceive humanity’s darkest aspects, the result of fear, loneliness, guilt and isolation,” Larrea said.

It weighs in as a potential highlight at Saturday’s Frontières Forum 2018 in Cannes. Filming begins in March.