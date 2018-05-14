You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Manny Films Joins Magma, Storyboard on ‘The Commitment’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The French indie production company fills out the trio of companies backing the Pinochet-era drama

In a deal announced at the Cannes Film Festival, Argentina’s Magma Cine and Chile’s Storyboard Media have closed co-production on the highly-anticipated historical drama “The Commitment.” The agreement will see the South American companies partner with French independent producers Manny Films.

Based in Paris, Manny Films was founded just over a decade ago, and focuses on internationally-aimed co-productions in feature films and high-end TV series. Films which they have produced which screened at Cannes include: “The Ardor,” starting Gael García Bernal; the animated “Lascars” which starred Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger, and 2015’s “The Chosen Ones” among others.

“The Commitment” was written by Paola Campos, Bernardita Olmedo and Fernando Castillo, and is directed by Argentine Benjamín Ávila, whose 2011 film “Clandestine Childhood” world premiered at Cannes. He also scored a Goya, and cleaned up at the Argentine Academy Awards where the film won him best director, screenplay – shared with Marcelo Müller – and best picture.

“The Commitment” is based on the stories of Chilean Cardinal Silva Henríquez, and highlights his struggles to battle the brutality of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in its early years. At first the holy man doesn’t believe the stories he is hearing, but when confronted in person by ugly realities of how the government handles dissent, he is forced into action.

In February, a brief teaser-trailer was released to accompany the announcement of Ávila as director. Himself a child of freedom fighters in his native Argentina, he sits uniquely qualified to helm a film about opposing a fascist leader engaged in a dirty war against his own people.

