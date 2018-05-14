Cannes: Les Films d’Ici Boards ‘Blue Mountain,’ Chile’s Joy Penroz’s Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Les Films d’Ici has boarded the ecological fantasy tale “Montaña Azul” (“Blue Mountain”), the feature debut of Chilean filmmaker Joy Penroz.

Les Films d’Ici will be French co-producer. Penroz is writing and will directs and produces the project, also set up at Chilean outfit Taki Films. Sébastien Onomo will co-produce “Blue Mountain” on behalf of Les Films D’Ici.

Well-know for titles such as Golden Globe award winning animated feature “Waltz with Bashir,” Les Films d’Ici’s more recent credits encompass Gianfranco Rossi’s Oscar-nominated 2016 Berlinale Golden Bear winner “Fire at Sea,” and Denis Do’s upcoming 2018 Annecy player “Funan.”

The French company is currently promoting “Blue Mountain” at Cannes, working on an international cast with the aim of filming in Chile in 2019.

An international family and young audience targeted film, “Blue Mountain” takes place in a mountain hamlet in Southern Chile, where an ancient Mapuche curses the young Pehuencura, condemning her to loneliness and eternal life in the Blue Mountain.

In contemporary Chile, Ailin, a young teenager girl, feels rejected by the sexist and closed-minded inhabitants of her village. As villagers work on the construction of a hydroelectric power station that will change the local ecosystem, the lives of Ailin and Pehuencura cross in the Blue Mountain. Their friendship sparks a dark adventure that will radically change the fate of the village and its people.

“The film’s yeti-like monster is inspired by a indigenous legend, mixing native and fantastic roots,” Penroz said.

“The magical creatures will be created by a team of experts in traditional SFX and digital VFX coming from Latin America and Europe,” she added.

Penroz and French producer Sylvain Grain founded Taki Films in 2013 to develop independent and international co-productions by melding a strong awareness of environmental issues and indigenous cultures with state-of-the-art technologies.

David Belmar’s drama “El origen del cielo,” which Raki co-funded, screened at Chile’s 2015 Valdivia Film Festival.