Cannes: Latido Films Takes ‘Carmen & Lola’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BARCELONA — Madrid-based Latido Films has acquired world sales rights on Arantxa Echevarría’s feature debut “Carmen & Lola,” a Spanish entry at this year Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

“Carmen & Lola” is produced by Echevarría –who also penned the script– along with d.p. Pilar Sánchez Díaz at Tvtec Servicios Audiovisuales. The film plunges into the traditionally sealed gypsy universe, daring to depict a love relationship between two female teenagers in contemporary Madrid.

“Gypsy and females. They are stomped on for both reasons and they’re ignored by gipsy and non-gypsy people,” explains Echevarría in a conversation with Variety, adding: “I am a director and a woman, and perhaps not in this order. That defines me. I feel committed to giving a voice to those that don’t have it.”

The non-professional casting (Rosy Rodríguez and Zaira Morales) is a noteworthy step forward in portraying a difficult, censored bond, and it’s something that makes the director and Antonio Saura, executive director of Latido Films, especially proud.

Saura told Variety that “Carmen & Lola” blends a touch of neo-realism with a very modern style, “bringing back some of what made Spanish movies travel in the past: Music, color, a powerful love story reflecting the reality and contradictions of modern Spain, a country where more advanced thinking clashes with the more conservative, which is the basis for great drama.”

Educated in Madrid and Sydney, Etxevarría’s credits include shorts “De noche y de pronto” (Jury Award winner at L. A. Etheria Film Night showcase), “Suddenly One Night” and “Me, the President,” and she also has experience in commercials and documentary filmmaking. She’s now developing a second feature, focused on Chinese second generation immigrants in Europe.