Jaime Rosales’ Directors’ Fortnight Entry ‘Petra’ Sold to Key First Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

In a deal announced Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, Vicente Canales’ Barcelona-based Film Factory has unveiled the sale of Jaime Rosales’ Directors’ Fortnight entry “Petra” to Condor Distribution in France and September Films for Benelux countries.

“Petra” is a pan-European co-production between Rosales’ Fresdeval Films and Wanda Vision – both based out of Madrid –Oberon Cinematográfica from Barcelona, Les Productions Balthazar in Paris and Copenhagen’s Snowglobe.

The film follows Petra, a woman who has always had the identity of her father hidden from her. When her mother passes away, Petra sets out on her own, and starts a residency under a famous artist named Jaume, a powerful and ruthless man she suspects may be her father. She also meets Jaume’s son Lucas, and his wife Marisa. The stories of the four then wind together and violent secrets unearth which push everyone to their limits, before a twist offers a possible path to redemption.

The titular role is played by Bárbara Lennie, who won a Spanish Academy Goya in 2015 for her role in “Magical Girl,” which walked off with the top Golden Seashell at the San Sebastian Festival. Spanish legend and Almodóvar regular Marisa Paredes (“All About My Mother”) plays wife Marisa and Alex Brendemühl (“The German Doctor”) son Lucas.

Rosales is one of Spain’s most feted Riviera regulars. The Cannes world premiere of “Petra” will be the fifth time the director has had a film selected there. In 2003 his “The Hours of the Day” won the Fipresci Prize: in 2014 “Beautiful Youth” received an Ecumenical Jury Special Mention.

“Jaime Rosales has proved to be an auteur to take very much into account; we are confident that both companies are going to take good care of the film,” Film Factory founder Canales said in a statement, adding: “We consider Condor and September two remarkable companies specializing in arthouse cinema.”

September Films and Condor Distribution are both independent distributors focusing on director-driver, arthouse content. Septmeber recently handled Berlinale Silver Bear winner “On Body and Soul” and Oscar winner “A Fantastic Woman,” while Condor has a history of success with Spanish-language films such as last year’s Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize winner “April’s Daughter” and this year’s “Abracadabra” – nominated for eight Goya Awards.

The film’s Spanish release is set for Oct 19, handled by Wanda.