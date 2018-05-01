Cannes: Jacki Weaver, Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu Join ‘Stage Mother’

Jacki Weaver, Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu have joined the dramatic comedy “Stage Mother,” set in the drag queen world of San Francisco.

The film is currently in pre-production. Rights for the film will be available at the Cannes Film Festival Market through Film Mode Entertainment. The film begins shooting later this year in Canada with Thom Fitzgerald shooting from a script by San Francisco screenwriter Brad Hennig (“The Hot Flashes”).

Weaver will portray a conservative Texas church-choir director inheriting her recently deceased son’s San Francisco drag club. Following her heart, she surprises her closed-minded husband and everyone else she knows by moving on her own from Texas to San Francisco save the club from bankruptcy.

Producers are J. Todd Harris through his Branded Pictures, Idiot Savant’s Anne Clements, 4K Productions’ Laurie Lacob and Emotion Pictures’ Doug Pettigrew. Executive producers are Clay Epstein, Brad Hennig and Thom Fitzgerald.

“I loved this script the second I read it, especially the touching and hilarious clash of cultures,” Harris said. “Thom Fitzgerald is the ideal director to realize the poignance of Brad Hennig’s screenplay with this great cast. I feel this picture can live in the pantheon of ‘Birdcage’ and ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.'”

“This star-studded cast, amazingly diverse and entertaining storyline, and incredibly talented team in front of the camera as well as behind the scenes are all part of a recipe for success,” Epstein said. “’Stage Mother’ is a commercially viable and timely film that remains true to its characters and will have audiences and buyers across the world thoroughly engaged from start to finish.”

Weaver is repped by ICM Partners and Elevate Management. Diggs is repped ICM Partners and Authentic Management. Liu is repped by ICM Partners and Framework and Untitled.