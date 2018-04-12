You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement (Watch Live)

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Design: © Flore Maquin / Photo: Pierrot le fou © Georges Pierre

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris.

The livestream of the press conference is available here.

Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. The film is directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi. This will mark only the second time that a Spanish-language film will open Cannes.

Fans of the film competition should not expect to see any Netflix movies on the list. Following the announcement that the festival now bans films that lack theatrical distribution, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, confirmed in an exclusive interview with Variety that the streaming platform does not have “any reason” to bring films that won’t be considered in the competition. Last year, Netflix films “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” were shown at the festival.

Prior to the official lineup announcement, the Cannes Film Festival released its official poster for the event on Wednesday with an image from Jean-Luc Godard’s 1965 film “Pierrot le Fou.” The film follows two lovers who are on the run and travel to the French Riviera, which is where the festival occurs.

Cate Blanchett serves as president of the festival’s official competition jury this year. The 2018 Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 8 and concludes on May 19.

More Film

  • Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement

    Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement (Watch Live)

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • ‘Days of Light’ Wins Second Prize

    ‘Days of Light’ Wins Second Prize in Primera Mirada

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • En La Caliente’ Wins IFF Panama’s

    ’En La Caliente’ Wins IFF Panama’s Primera Mirada Sidebar

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • The Devil We Know Review

    Film Review: 'The Devil We Know'

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • A Boy, A Girl, A Dream

    Film Review: 'A Boy. A Girl. A Dream'

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • A Quiet Place BTS

    'A Quiet Place' to Sound Out China Release in May

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

  • John Krasinski Jack Ryan

    John Krasinski Reteams With 'A Quiet Place' Producers for 'Life on Mars'

    The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris. The livestream of the press conference is available here. Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad