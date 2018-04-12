Cannes Film Festival 2018 Lineup Announcement (Watch Live)

The 71st Cannes Film Festival is announcing the films being screened at the prestigious festival in a press conference Thursday starting at 11 a.m. in Paris.

The livestream of the press conference is available here.

Variety exclusively revealed that psychological thriller “Everybody Knows” starring Javier Barden, Penelope Cruz, and Ricardo Darin will open the festival. The film is directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi. This will mark only the second time that a Spanish-language film will open Cannes.

Fans of the film competition should not expect to see any Netflix movies on the list. Following the announcement that the festival now bans films that lack theatrical distribution, Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, confirmed in an exclusive interview with Variety that the streaming platform does not have “any reason” to bring films that won’t be considered in the competition. Last year, Netflix films “Okja” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” were shown at the festival.

Prior to the official lineup announcement, the Cannes Film Festival released its official poster for the event on Wednesday with an image from Jean-Luc Godard’s 1965 film “Pierrot le Fou.” The film follows two lovers who are on the run and travel to the French Riviera, which is where the festival occurs.

Cate Blanchett serves as president of the festival’s official competition jury this year. The 2018 Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 8 and concludes on May 19.